Home New Music New Music: Cardi B – Don’t Chart New Music New Music: Cardi B – Don’t Chart October 11, 2026 Cardi B pops her shit on her new record “Don’t Chart”. Off of the upcoming soundtrack for the Rockstar game Grand Theft Auto VI. Cardi B stamps the tracks with her signature confidence and her unapologetic bars with the high energy, cinematic sound. Spread the love Related posts: Offset & Cardi B Secretly Got Married Last Year Music Video: FendiDa Rappa ft. Cardi B – Point Me 2 Music Video: Offset & Cardi B – Jealousy Music Video: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 265) w/ Cardi B Music Video: Cardi B – Imaginary Playerz