New Music: DJ Deadeye ft. Sean Price, Termanology & Smif-N-Wessun – Bustelo

Sean Price, Termanology, and Smif-N-Wessun join DJ Deadeye on the new collab “Bustelo”. Produced by M.O.P.’s Lil Fame under his Fizzy Womack alias. One of Sean Price’s final recorded verses anchors “Bustelo,” preserving the blunt humor and hard-edged delivery that made his voice impossible to imitate. DJ Deadeye builds outward from that performance without turning the track into a formal memorial. Termanology incorporates familiar Sean Price phrases into his verse as a tribute, while Tek and Steele handle the hook through Smif-N-Wessun’s trademark back-and-forth.

You can stream “Bustelo” below.