Music Video: Dave East & Harry Fraud – Minding My Business

Dave East and Harry Fraud share the Dom “Tanj” Bruno-directed video for their record “Minding My Business”. Off of their album Price of Pain, which is set to drop on July 29th. Harry Fraud places bright guitar licks over quick trap drums on “Minding My Business,” creating an open backdrop for Dave East’s guarded writing. East fills that space with money talk, warnings, and tightly compressed street memories, maintaining a fast cadence without letting the details blur. the 14-song album follows their previous collaborative projects HOFFA and 2 Piece. Benny The Butcher, AZ, Snoop Dogg, 38 Spesh, SUZI, and Cruch Calhoun appear across the guest list, while Harry Fraud handles the production throughout.

You can watch the “Minding My Business” video below.