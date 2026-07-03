New Music: Shenseea – BRUCKSWEAT

Shenseea turns up the dancehall heat on her new single “BRUCKSWEAT”. The record puts her back in a rawer club lane after a run of 2026 drops that has moved between dancehall, pop, and bigger crossover spaces. Produced by Supa Dups, KidSmart, and Cresso, “BRUCKSWEAT” does not waste much time setting the temperature. The beat is lean and physical, leaving Shenseea room to work the rhythm with confidence, bite and enough looseness to make the track feel alive rather than overly polished.

You can stream “BRUCKSWEAT” below.

