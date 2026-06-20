Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 939) “On Some Bro Shit”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the pod learning some news about Ice on his birthday (9:49) before the crew reacts to the New York Knicks Championship parade (41:44). Joe shares his thoughts on LA after a quick trip to the west coast (1:22:25) and Terry Crews reveals he had a porn addiction (1:38:50). In new music, an album from YG (2:02:34), Chris Brown releases a deluxe to ‘BROWN’ (2:04:50), plus a Timbaland & Chloe collab project (2:09:45). Also, a B2k and Pretty Ricky Verzuz is coming (2:20:24), Jelly Roll files for divorce from Bunnie Xo after 10 years (2:34:07), and much more!

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