Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 939) “On Some Bro Shit”

June 20, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the pod learning some news about Ice on his birthday (9:49) before the crew reacts to the New York Knicks Championship parade (41:44). Joe shares his thoughts on LA after a quick trip to the west coast (1:22:25) and Terry Crews reveals he had a porn addiction (1:38:50). In new music, an album from YG (2:02:34), Chris Brown releases a deluxe to ‘BROWN’ (2:04:50), plus a Timbaland & Chloe collab project (2:09:45). Also, a B2k and Pretty Ricky Verzuz is coming (2:20:24), Jelly Roll files for divorce from Bunnie Xo after 10 years (2:34:07), and much more!

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