Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Lizzo

Lizzo pulls up to Drink Champs and the conversation goes everywhere. She talks about growing up in the church in Detroit, learning flute in Texas, and how Lil Flip got her into freestyle rapping on the radio. She breaks down why she named her album BITCH and how the label tried to stop her. She gives flowers to Prince, Michael Jackson, Missy Elliott, Aretha Franklin and Andre 3000, and you can tell she really knows her music history. She also gets honest about Nicki Minaj, why she has no beef but doesn’t like how she moves. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN run the drinking game and Lizzo drops story after story.

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