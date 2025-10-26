Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 476) w/ Kwame

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Kwame!

Hip-hop legend Kwame pulls up for a raw and introspective sit-down with the champs. Filmed in the trademark unfiltered style, the conversation turns deeply personal as Kwame reflects on his early rise in hip-hop, the business moves he made along the way, and the creative risks that shaped his legacy.

He shares never-before-heard stories behind iconic records, his relationships with peers, and the pressures of authenticity in an ever-changing industry. Viewers get a front-row seat to his reflections on loyalty, legacy, and the cost of success.

As the drinks flow, the vibe stays lively yet grounded — moments of humor slide into candid disclosures about growing up in New York, dealing with competition, and navigating the line between staying true to yourself and evolving with the culture.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his work, this episode offers rare insight into the mind of an artist who has always played by his own rules. Tune in for laughter, wisdom, and straight talk — only on Drink Champs.