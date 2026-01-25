Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Maino

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend, Maino!

Maino pulls up to Drink Champs for a raw, real, and unapologetic conversation that’s straight Brooklyn energy. From the jump, the NY heavyweight sits down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to break down his journey from the streets to the spotlight, sharing stories that shaped both the man and the music. Maino speaks candidly about his early struggles, doing time, and how those experiences fueled his hunger to succeed in hip hop without compromising who he is.

The episode dives deep into his rise in the late 2000s, the impact of records like “All the Above,” and what it was like navigating the industry as an artist who came in with real-life scars and hard-earned wisdom. Maino also reflects on Brooklyn’s legacy, giving flowers to the legends that inspired him while explaining how he carved out his own lane in a competitive era.

As always, the drinks are flowing and the stories get even more honest, touching on loyalty, growth, and the importance of staying solid in an industry that often tests your character. This Drink Champs episode is equal parts motivation and reflection—an unfiltered look at Maino’s life, legacy, and why his voice still matters in hip hop today.