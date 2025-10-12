Video: N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Jessy & Ulysses Terrero

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit down with the Terrero brothers, Jessy and Ulysses. They talk about their start in the industry and getting a role in the movie ‘Juice’. The brothers share stories about moving behind the camera to direct and cast major projects. They get into the details of directing ‘Soul Plane’ and casting an unknown Kevin Hart and a superstar Snoop Dogg. They also discuss the battles they faced making the Nicky Jam series for Netflix. Plus, they tell the story of getting fired from ‘Belly’ and working with Robert De Niro. The Terrero brothers really break down their long careers in Hollywood.

Spread the love