Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Teddy Riley

Teddy Riley pulled up to Drink Champs and gave us one of the most legendary episodes ever. He broke down how he created New Jack Swing, what it was really like working with Michael Jackson in the studio, and how he discovered Pharrell and Timbaland at a talent show in Virginia. He talked about growing up in Harlem with Rich Porter and Alpo, the Bobby Brown My Prerogative session that almost didn’t happen, and living in Korea for two years doing K-pop. Teddy also shared the real Prince vs Michael Jackson story with the VHS tape and James Brown concert. This man has been shaping music for 40 years and the stories are unreal.

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