Music Video: Curren$y – Invisible Back Up / Cinema Drugs

Curren$y keeps the new visual coming with 2 new clips. The first is for “Invisible Back Up” a clean reminder of why the Jet Life formula still works. The video sets the tone immediately with an unbothered cadence, calm luxury, and that everyday-survival perspective where the wins don’t need fireworks because the routine is the victory. The second is for “Cinema Drugs”. Another cool, unhurried visual where the flex isn’t loud, it’s consistent. Off of his project Everywhere You Look. The track does exactly what Spitta does when he’s locked in and slides through clean imagery, keeps the mood expensive, and makes the whole thing feel like it’s happening in real time.

Watch the “Invisible Back Up” & “Cinema Drugs” videos below.