Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 885) “I Don’t See Beauty”

December 10, 2025

The JBP starts its latest episode with a conversation on concert etiquette () before turning to a debate on whether the gym should have a dress code (). Busta Rhymes checks a content creator at an Art Basel event in Miami (), a racist lady gets fired by Cinnabon (), and a recap of the Cassidy & Eazy The Block Captain battle in Philly over the weekend (). New music later this week () leads to a conversation on if the streets are done (), Ice adds Snoop Dogg & Shaq to the the most famous person of all-time list (), and how does the cast handle following a friend’s significant other on Instagram (). Also, a former escort is suing Cassie (), more on AI music (), Paramount has a deal in place to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ambré“She”

Ice | Tory Lanez“Variables”

Parks | Erick Sermon (feat. Method Man & Redman) – “Look At ‘Em”

