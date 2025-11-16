Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 479) W/ Juvenile

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Juvenile!

Juvie the Great sits down with the Champs for a deep dive into early-2000s rap and the legendary Cash Money Records era. From bounce-music roots to stadium-filling hits, Juvie recounts the hustle and creative explosion that turned a regional sound into worldwide influence.

Juvenile doesn’t hold back, sharing candid stories of studio glory, business battles with rival labels, and the raw energy that fueled tracks that still resonate today. Juvie traces how the culture in New Orleans shaped their approach, how the competitive climate with No Limit Records pushed them, and how their records broke through the Billboard charts and into the mainstream.

More than just a nostalgia trip, this conversation highlights the craft behind the hits, the realities of turning street-knowledge into music, and the enduring legacy Juvie carries.