Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 870) “Hour 2”

The latest broadcast from the JBP starts with two quick conversations on being misread () and whether or not you judge the way people make their money (). Former ABC News personalities Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced their engagement (), Brian McKnight wins $8.8 million lawsuit (), and Joe responds to the Native Land Podcast following their latest podcast title as well as their thoughts on Marc Lamont Hill & QueenzFlip (). The room then shares their thoughts on the use of AI with dead icons (), Momma Dee reveals she brought strippers to Lil Scrappy’s 14th birthday party (), and Snoop Dogg has a new animated series (). Also, Marc asks the room how often they shower (), the JBP speculates what GoPro could improve on as their value has gone down 98% (), new music (), a special guest in studio (), and much more!

