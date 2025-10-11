Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 868) “Bad JuJu”

The JBP starts its latest episode with Drake’s defamation case being dropped by a federal judge and whether or not they believe UMG’s statement on continuing their relationship with the Canadian artist () before turning to the release of Mobb Deep’s new album ‘Infinite’ (). Saweetie’s ex-manager says she owes money and outs her for her relationship with a soccer star (), the last escapee from the 10 who fled a New Orleans prison has been caught (), and the room has a debate over inviting people to the cookout (). Also, Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk’s wife are putting on their own halftime show the same day of the Super Bowl (), a Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz (), Ice provides an update on Lil Durk’s trial (), Angie Martinez questions Doja Cat about devil worshipping (), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden