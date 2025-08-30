Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 856) “Pillow Talk”

Ahead of Joe’s birthday weekend, the JBP shares their thoughts following the release of Young Thug interrogation clips () and what it looks like for the Atlanta rapper moving forward (). The room then discusses an off-mic argument over the use of pillow talking (), Cardi B’s testimony (), Joe gets to his thoughts on the Jussie Smollett documentary (), and Funkmaster Flex is switching timeslots on Hot 97 (). Joey Bada$$ & Westside Gunn drops new albums (). In R&B news, Joe plays new dvsn music () alongside drops from Ella Mai, DESTIN CONRAD, and Jai’len Josey. Ice discusses Glasses Malone’s new project (), QueenzFlip and Joe talk about Kyle Bethel’s song ‘City of Demons’ (). Also, Joe says Kehlani’s ‘Folded’ is R&B song of the summer () which leads to their reaction of Mario’s remix (), ILoveMakonnen is now a chef (), Cracker Barrel’s attempt at a new logo (), Micah Parson’s trade from Dallas to Green Bay sparks a debate on Jerry Jones doing business (), and much more!

