Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 854) “UnEmmy Like”

The latest episode from the JBP leads with Joe discussing Ish’s appearance at Invest Fest this weekend () before turning to a conversation of must-haves when building a new home (). In new music, Joe starts with sharing his thoughts on Chance the Rapper’s album ‘STAR LINE’ () before turning to Teyana Taylor’s new release ‘Escape Room’ (), Offset’s ‘KIARA’ sparks a debate on relationships (), and BigXThaPlug’s country-infused album leads to a discussion on the genre and the use of writing camps (). Also, Lil Nas X was recorded walking down an L.A. street and has since been hospitalized (), Jussie Smollett’s ‘Netflix’ Documentary (), Target’s CEO is planning to step down (), Jake Paul & Tank Davis are slated to fight on Netflix as the JBP argues whether or not exhibition matches are good for boxing (), and much more!

