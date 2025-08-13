Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 851) “It’s Gonna Take Me An Army ”

Marc Lamont Hill returns to the JBP as they kick off their latest episode discussing his trip to Martha’s Vineyard () before the room reacts to David Justice explaining why he ended his marriage with Halle Berry (). Shedeur Sanders shines in his debut with the Browns (), Ari Lennox doubles down on her Martin take (), and QueenzFlip calls back to a recent Patreon episode topic about growing his audience (). The cast then discusses the new horror movie ‘Weapons’ (), and UFC strikes a deal with Paramount for $7.7 billion (). Also, Tyla’s new EP sells only 4,000 units in week one leading the JBP to speculate why (), the room shares times an investment went wrong (), new music later this week from Lil Baby & Young Thug as well as Cardi B (), Joe calls Ian Dunlap and Rashad Bilal of ‘Earn Your Leisure’ (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden