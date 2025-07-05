Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 840) “Howard The Coward”

The JBP’s fourth of July episode begins with their weekend plans () before diving into the verdict of the Diddy case which was handed down earlier this week (). The room then debates if the Feds overshot their case () plus their attempts to sway the public opinion (), and the latest on Malik Beasley’s investigation (). Also, Joe asks the room what their biggest first world problems are (), if you dated Jeff Bezos would you expect him to be faithful (), Marc Lamont Hill joins the show to discuss his thoughts on the outcome of the Puff trial and whether or not he’d sit down for an interview (), + more.

