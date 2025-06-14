Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 834) “Sufficient Sammy”

Heading into Father’s Day weekend (), the JBP opens up with each of their plans before sharing their thoughts on the viral video of Marc Lamont Hill getting maced in January 2024 (). MTV icon Ananda Lewis passes away at 52 after her battle with cancer () leading the room to later discuss their stance on different health treatments and decisions (). The Grammy’s have introduced two new categories (), Kendrick Lamar performs in Toronto (), drama over Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover (), and what’s new in music? (). Rumors of body enhancements on Moneybagg Yo leads to sharing what improvements the JBP would consider for themselves (). Also, one survivor discovered following an Air India plane crash (), what is the Mount Rushmore of “power trip” Jobs (), should there be an etiquette for airline and airport outfits (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Kehlani – “Folded”

Parks | Marlon Craft – “thin ICE”

Ish | Chris Brown – “Holy Blindfold”

Melyssa | Povi – “Who Better”

Marc | Jidenna – “Bambi”