Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 831) “Blessed and Highly Favored”

The latest episode of the JBP begins with Melyssa Ford’s recap of ‘The Roots Picnic 2025’ () before Joe shares how he feels about the Knicks falling to the Pacers in six games (). Vanessa Bryant shuts down pregnancy rumors over the weekend () which leads the room to discuss relationship rules after the passing of a partner (), The Clipse interview with GQ reveals Def Jam tried to suppress a Kendrick Lamar verse on the upcoming album () which followed with the duo as well as Pusha T leaving the label. Joe addresses the internet’s demand for conversations around Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez (), Pusha T also shares his thoughts about Kanye (), and the crew praises Leon Thomas for the deluxe of his project ‘MUTT’ (). Also, Teyana Taylor announces a new album slated for August (), Muni Long claims ‘only Black women’ hate her personality (), more lists of the best LA and west coast rappers release () as the JBP debates Eazy-E, Snoop Dogg vs. Ice Cube, as well as The Game vs. Jadakiss (), reactions to the passing of Joanthan Joss (), the New York Knicks fire Tom Thibodeau (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Trey Songz – “Can’t Stay Mad”

Ice | Samara Cyn – “Sinner”

Parks | Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – “See You Later”

Ish | Honey Bxby (feat. WESLEYFRANKLIN) – “These Days”

Melyssa | Christión – “Full of Smoke”

Marc | Ledisi – “DAYDREAMING”