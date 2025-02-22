Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 802) “Positivity Highlighter”

In the latest JBP episode, Jacob Latimore’s ‘Residuals’ challenge verse causes some controversy leading to a debate between Joe and Ish (:53). Joe then shares a story of a recent trip to get an MRI (36:34), J. Cole drops a new song ‘cLOUDs’ through a blog on his Inevitable site (42:02), and the room dives into a conspiracy conversation following the most recent episode of ‘Paradise’ (1:10:46). Also, Rolling Stone put out a list of the greatest R&B songs of the 21st Century (1:29:40), first week numbers for PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake (1:48:48), Emanny and Ian Dunlap join the show (2:00:46), the aftermath of the Delta plane crash (2:14:04), Anthony Edwards says he doesn’t want to be the face of the NBA (2:33:45), P. Diddy’s lawyer quits the case (3:04:03), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Rory (feat. Leon Thomas) – “WHO ARE YOU ANYWAY?”

Ice | Morray – “Mud Baby”

Parks | Milano Constantine & DJ Ready Cee – “Underground”

Ish | TRUICE – “Ambiguous”

Emanny | Brandy – “When You Touch Me”