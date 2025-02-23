Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 347) A$AP Rocky Not Guilty, Jay Z Lawsuit Dropped, & Roy Wood JR

Time Stamps:
0:00 Intro
1:12 – Pac-Man Jones guest
6:44 – New Edition meet-up
9:07 – New Edition show
12:21 – A$AP Rocky verdict
18:32 – TW’s support for Rocky
22:11 – Rocky’s not guilty
27:59 – Snitching discussion
30:27 – Meg’s tequila launch
37:55 – Bottle on the head
40:01 – Justice for victims
47:50 – Saint’s hard work
49:50 – Festival season release
55:41 – Special guest introduction
1:00:13 – Comedian Felipe Esparza
1:02:09 – Robert Townsend’s impact
1:06:56 – New faces needed
1:14:34 – Recognizing Black History
1:16:33 – Best approach to humor
1:18:11 – Mixing up topics
1:19:51 – Chappelle’s censorship issues
1:26:14 – Community perspective
1:29:01 – Comedians and humor
1:32:19 – Freedom of speech limits
1:36:30 – Small airport challenges
1:39:00 – Airline industry criticism
1:41:30 – Lizzo’s health journey
1:46:06 – Self-worth and relationships
1:49:41 – Lizzo’s health concerns
1:51:20 – Pregnancy and paternity tests
1:55:36 – Wild auction discussion
1:57:44 – J Prince prank story
2:05:40 – Prank call consequences
2:09:11 – Disrespecting J Prince
