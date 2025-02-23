Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 347) A$AP Rocky Not Guilty, Jay Z Lawsuit Dropped, & Roy Wood JR

Time Stamps:

0:00 Intro

1:12 – Pac-Man Jones guest

6:44 – New Edition meet-up

9:07 – New Edition show

12:21 – A$AP Rocky verdict

18:32 – TW’s support for Rocky

22:11 – Rocky’s not guilty

27:59 – Snitching discussion

30:27 – Meg’s tequila launch

37:55 – Bottle on the head

40:01 – Justice for victims

47:50 – Saint’s hard work

49:50 – Festival season release

55:41 – Special guest introduction

1:00:13 – Comedian Felipe Esparza

1:02:09 – Robert Townsend’s impact

1:06:56 – New faces needed

1:14:34 – Recognizing Black History

1:16:33 – Best approach to humor

1:18:11 – Mixing up topics

1:19:51 – Chappelle’s censorship issues

1:26:14 – Community perspective

1:29:01 – Comedians and humor

1:32:19 – Freedom of speech limits

1:36:30 – Small airport challenges

1:39:00 – Airline industry criticism

1:41:30 – Lizzo’s health journey

1:46:06 – Self-worth and relationships

1:49:41 – Lizzo’s health concerns

1:51:20 – Pregnancy and paternity tests

1:55:36 – Wild auction discussion

1:57:44 – J Prince prank story

2:05:40 – Prank call consequences

2:09:11 – Disrespecting J Prince

