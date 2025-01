Doechii pays homage to classic sitcoms in her new video “Denial Is A River”. Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel. The TDE rapper remakes iconic scenes from Family Matters to The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air then she turns up on the set in front of a live studio audience. Featuring cameos by Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Baby Tate and DJ Miss Milan.

Watch the “Denial Is A River” video below.