Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 330) J Cole: King of NY? SZA Predictions, Lil Baby & Gunna

0:00 – Intro, Christmas, and Skating in Rockefeller Center

5:13 – Weekday plans/activities

8:10 – Julian and Demaris’s experience at MSG J.Cole show

11:30 – Ticket chaos

17:00 – Rory’s story on teaching Cole how to pack hookah

21:20 – Fuck, Marry, Kill ( J.Cole, Drake, Kendrick fanbases)

29:00 – Does New York claim J.Cole?

32:09 – Discussion on attributing an artist to a city

42:25 – Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour

45:40 – SZA’s SOS Deluxe ‘Lana’

52:00 – Discussion on SZA’s songs and songwriting

1:01:20 – Business Insider article on musicians fraudulently spending covid relief money meant for their businesses on luxury purchases

1:12:03 – Lil Wayne’s hilarious texts with Business Insider

1:14:30 – Lil Baby comments on his relationship with Gunna

1:23:04 – Chance the Rapper and his wife file for divorce

1:34:45 – Cody Bellinger’s new Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton once dated Cody’s wife

1:48:39 – Voicemail #1 ( Listeners friendship breaks up over her not wanting to do favors for friend)

1:57:27 – Voicemail #2 ( Listener calls about incident at a liquor store with a no phone policy )

2:15:00 – Julian’s Conair commercial

