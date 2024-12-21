Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 786) “The Hoodie Store”

The JBP begins the latest episode discussing the Christmas shopping season () as Joe has a few gifts for his co-hosts (). J. Cole celebrated the 10 year anniversary of ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ at Madison Square Garden (), the FAA placed a temporary drone ban (), and Luigi Mangione appeared in New York City federal court after waiving extradition (). Cam Newton reveals why he really goes to strip clubs (), Party City is going out of business (), and Spotify has responded to Drake’s UMG claims (). Also, the crew discusses SKIMS (), Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’ (), Mario vs. Boyz II Men on The Masked Singer () leads to a conversation about the music business and TV shows (), a new Superman trailer leads to a discussion on movies (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mario – “Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh)”

Ice | BJRNCK – “Expresso Martini”

Parks | Shawn Stockman – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Ish | Sinéad Harnett (feat. GRADES) – “If You Let Me”

Melyssa | Sillkey & Bellah – “Brown Eyes”