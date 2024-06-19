Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Melyssa Ford (Episode 734) “Bad Mayo”

In this episode, Mel starts with sharing her experience in Miami for the American Black Film Festival () before the room recaps their Father’s Day from over the weekend (). The JBP then sends their congratulations to the Boston Celtics for winning the NBA Championship (), Gervonta Davis & Frank Martin squared off for the WBA lightweight world title (), and Joe sends his thoughts to Angela Bofill who passed at 70 (). Also, the room shares their thoughts of a viral video of Eagles linebacker Terrell Lewis trying to run out on an escort without paying (), Chris Brown’s meet and greet’s are breaking up households (), Kendrick’s Juneteenth show and speculation of a ‘Not Like Us’ video (), Reason and TDE part ways (), **SPOILER ALERT** House of the Dragon () and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Normani (feat. Gunna) – “1:59”

Ice | Fabolous (feat. Don Q & Dave East) – “For The Family”

Parks | JasonMartin & DJ Quik (feat. The Game) – “CHUPACABRA”

Ish | Victoria Monét – “Power of Two”

Melyssa | KAYTRANADA (feat. Thundercat) – “Be Careful)

Emanny | Kadeem Nichols – “Beautiful Mess”