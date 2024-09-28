Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 762) “Gas Station Kings”

The latest episode from the JBP opens with a conversation on insurance rates and crash outs before turning to Cardi B and Offset airing each other out on the internet (27:43). The cast then engages in a heated debate about ‘cheating up’ and relationship toxicity (37:00), Offset accuses Cardi of cheating on him while pregnant as the cast discuss whether or not they believe it (1:22:30), and Cardi also leaks texts between the two (1:42:09). New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on five federal charges related to bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions (1:51:55), and further news on P. Diddy’s indictment as his lawyer reveals he wants to testify at his trial while Costco debunks the baby oil claims (2:24:52). Also, Naomi Campbell has been banned from being a charity trustee (2:44:40), the room debates if they would dub Eartha Kitt on the casting couch (2:52:10), the JBP issues thoughts and prayers to the family of Marcellus Williams (3:02:15), Derrick Rose’s retirement (3:07:25), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | ELHAE – “A.N.O.”

Ice | Maxo Kream (feat. Tyler, the Creator) – “Cracc Era”

Parks | Daylyt & J. Cole – “A Plate Of Collard Greens”

Ish | ANGELIKK – “Soon Enough”

Melyssa | alayna – “Who Am I Now”

Emanny | Journey Montana – “YOU”