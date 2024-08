In this special episode of #CareshaPlease, #YungMiami opens up to Saucy Santana about her experiences dating #Diddy, the current state of #CityGirls, and her mental health struggles. She addresses the allegations surrounding Diddy, giving her take on it, her relationship with JT and the challenges she’s currently faced with in her career. Caresha also discusses her upcoming projects, including season two of Caresha Please and her new game called “Resha Roulette Reloaded.”

