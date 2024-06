Marsha Ambrosius gives fans her Dr. Dre produced album Casablanco. Featuring 11 new tracks and no listed guest appearances. Marsha had this to say about the album:

“Dr. Dre dared me to dream bigger and aim higher. Casablanco took on a life of its own once we grasped the concept. The ideas just kept coming, and everyone was on the same page at the same time.”

You can stream Casablanco in its entirety below.