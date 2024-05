Your Old Droog keeps the new music flowing with his latest release, “Mercury Thermometers”. Produced by Conductor Williams, Droog sets the track on fire with his witty bars. “Mercury Thermometers” follows Your Old Droog’s recent Madlib-produced tracks including “ReekYod” featuring Black Thought and “DBZ” with Method Man and Denzel Curry.

You can stream “Mercury Thermometers” below.