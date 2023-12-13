Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 683) “Trim The Tree”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins with discussing their weekend (17:00) which leads to Ish’s story of a recent hair removal procedure (21:00). Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign debut new ‘Vultures’ album in Miami (47:52), the latest news in sports with the Lakers winning the in-season tournament, Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract, and Patrick Mahomes’ complaints from Sunday’s game vs. the Bills (1:04:04). Also, The Grammy’s salutes 50 years of Hip-Hop (1:24:50), Joe & Ice react to Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ (1:34:40), former NBA all-star Baron Davis joins the JBP to talk basketball and business (1:54:45), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Allure (feat. Nas) – “Head Over Heels”

Ice | J. Stone (feat. Bart Oatmeal) – “Showtime”

Parks | Marsha Ambrosius – “The Greatest”

Ish | Monifah (feat. AZ) – “I Miss You (Come Back Home) (Remix)”