A slew of topics in this episode as the JBP kicks things off discussing Memorial Day plans for the weekend () before sharing their sentiments on the passing of Tina Turner (). The gang dives into new music including Lil Durks album 'Almost Healed' (), GloRilla's 'Lick or Sum' (), & Diddy's 'Act Bad' featuring City Girls & Fabolous (). Ja Morant recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram which led to a wellness check (), *SPOILER ALERT* a conversation on the TV show 'Love & Death' (), Ari Lennox apologizes for prior comments on Oprah & Gayle King (), Elon Musk's brain chip company 'Neuralink' has approval from the FDA (), Part of the Show (), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Emanny – “Belongs To You” Ice | Ea5tward – “Not Verified” Parks | Belly – “New Money, Old Devils” Melyssa | ODESZA (feat. Little Dragon) – “Light” QueenzFlip | Ding Dong & Dunw3ll – “Bounce”