Welcome lads and lassies to a festive episode of the New Rory and Mal Show. Today we celebrate the Farrell heritage (peep youtube for festive outfits). We had a mostly family outing to the Emotional Oranges show (Rory, Julian, Demaris, Eddin, Yomi). From here somehow we discuss which of us would survive being stranded. Who would you eat first? Anyway, Nicki agrees that Ice Spice is the new princess of rap. Staying on music (kinda) we discuss Diplo’s latest interview. Speaking of sus, Jussie and his meatball sandwich are back. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more on this holiday special!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal