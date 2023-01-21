An action-packed episode from the JBP! The gang opens the pod with reactions to the new J. Cole song in which he used a fan’s Youtube beat (14:14). Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter (23:12), Young Thug had drugs passed to him in the courtroom (28:11), Flo Rida wins a $82.6 million lawsuit (36:30), and Caresha admits to a kink on her latest podcast episode (49:54). *SPOILER ALERT* Ice hates remakes and explains why the “House Party” movie is terrible (1:01:00). Joe and the guys find out Melyssa Ford used to be on a dating TV Show (1:07:25), Bank of America & T-Mobile run into major issues (1:14:41), Joe has a bet for the room (1:27:15), Part of the Show (1:53:02), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kali Uchis – “I Wish you Roses” Ice | Chase Fetti & Cancun – “Slow Down” Parks | Deepstar The Abyss Dwella, Eto & Jai Black – “Roc City Stories” Ish | Mack Keane & ESTA. – “Super” Melyssa | Greentea Peng – “Hu Man”