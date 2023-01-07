The JBP opens 2023 by welcoming back QueenzFlip & Melyssa Ford to the podcast. The crew starts off by sending out some condolences after a few deaths in the recent weeks (18:00). Next; the gang shares their reactions to Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field earlier this week (22:22) and the responses from Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe (30:24). Joe asks the room what they did for New Years (42:45) and shares a story of his time in the Dominican Republic (47:15). Lastly, Bruce’s Beach will be sold back to LA County (1:07:13), one of Gucci Mane’s artists were arrested for murder which leads to a discussion about the current state of Hip-Hop (1:22:50), Tay-K speaks on his 55-year prison sentence (1:37:50), Black Sheep sues Universal for unpaid royalties (2:00:52), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Ryan Destiny – “How Many” Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel (feat. Icewear Vezzo) – “Dumb Shit” Parks | Chinx, DJ Drama, & French Montana – “The Oath” Ish | Sara Diamond – “Riverside”