Meyhem Lauren pairs luxury talk with street threats in the psychedelic video for “Radikon”. Produced by DJ Muggs and off the upcoming album, Table For One, which is set to drop on December 15th. The track moves from letting a bottle breathe to keeping weapons next door, with Meyhem delivering both as ordinary details of his day. Cashmere, property deeds, and morning coffee enter the picture without softening the threats. The video gives that mix a psychedelic treatment: colored silhouettes, oversized shadows, and receding geometric patterns surround Meyhem’s performance, with a payphone scene interrupting the shifting projections. Its saturated palette makes a vivid counterpart to the bluntness of his delivery.

Watch the “Radikon” video below.