Meek Mill and G Herbo confront distrust, grief, and the limits of financial success on their new collab “Wanna Be Free”. They released the record with an official visualizer. Meek Mill and G Herbo spend their new collaboration measuring material success against the relationships, losses, and survival instincts it hasn’t resolved. Meek turns that tension inward, moving from questions about loyalty to family friction and an uncomfortable examination of his own decisions. Herbo makes the same conflict painfully concrete: six-figure lawyer bills, children he wants to protect, and grief over his father’s death that he hasn’t been able to process.

Check out the “Wanna Be Free” visualizer below.