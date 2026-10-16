K. Michelle reconnects with her country roots on her new project Jesus & Whiskey, exploring faith, desire, and personal contradictions. K. Michelle’s first country album has been a long time coming. The Memphis singer built her career in R&B while wanting to pursue the country music she grew up with, and Jesus & Whiskey brings that ambition into focus. Produced by Sugarland’s Kristian Bush, the record makes room for both her religious convictions and the parts of her life that don’t fit neatly into a Sunday sermon.

You can stream Jesus & Whiskey in its entirety below.



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