Busta Rhymes brings “Back Pain, Chest Pain, Head Pain” from his J Dilla-produced album Dillagence II to a crowded party in its official video. Blue-green lighting, raised hands, and tight shots of Busta performing among the crowd give the clip a sweaty, enclosed atmosphere. Scenes inside a convenience store break up the party footage, while abstract projections provide another backdrop for his performance. The camera keeps returning to Busta in the middle of the action, surrounded by people rather than separated from them on a stage.

Watch the “Back Pain, Chest Pain, Head Pain” video below.