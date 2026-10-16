Tee Grizzley reflects on family, success, and lingering street pressures in his new video “Finally Made It”, Shot by JerryPHD and off his most recent project, They Forgot. Tee Grizzley’s proudest flex on “Finally Made It” is the head start he’s given his children. They traveled abroad before turning three, and their college education was paid for before they had teeth. His own memories include relying on a stove for heat. Those details give the track a measure of success that reaches beyond the next purchase.

Watch the “Finally Made It” video below.

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