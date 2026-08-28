Fat Joe reconnects with Cool & Dre on Organized Rhyme, featuring guest appearances by Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Pusha T, Yung Miami, Stove God Cooks, CeeLo Green and more. The Bronx veteran builds the album around continuity: longtime collaborators, familiar New York chemistry, and newer voices all meet inside a record that keeps rhyme and personality at the center. Cool & Dre provide much of that connective tissue, extending a partnership with Joe that goes back decades.

You can stream Organized Rhyme in its entirety below.

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