Rod Wave returns with Don’t Look Down, an inward-looking seventh album that largely avoids marquee rap features while examining success, survival, and relationships. Featuring 24 new tracks and guest appearances by Summer Joy, Luv Von, Hazlett & Aimee Crty.

Rod Wave has reached the kind of scale where a new album could easily become an all-star exercise in feature stacking. Don’t Look Down goes the other way. His seventh album keeps the guest list outside rap’s obvious star circuit, leaving Rod himself as the center of gravity instead of using bigger names to manufacture event status.

You can stream Don’t Look Down in its entirety below.

