Bronx legend Fat Joe returns with the release of his new studio album, The World Changed On Me. Featuring 11 new records and contributions by Remy Ma, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Babyface, Anitta, Cool & Dre, Tony Sunshine, Chris Rock, Tuggawar, Karma Nova, Don Cannon, Smash David and 808 Ray.

You can stream The World Changed On Me in its entirety below.