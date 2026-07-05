Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 386) w/ BINO RIDEAUX, BLACC SAM, & BH

This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down for one of the most powerful conversations in the show’s history with Blacc Sam, Bino Rideaux, and BH to discuss “PROLIFIC” the long-awaited posthumous collaboration album from Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux, arriving August 14.

PROLIFIC is a 15-track project that Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux recorded together in 2017 following the success of Nipsey’s Grammy-nominated classic, Victory Lap. Years later, those closest to Nipsey believe the time is finally right for the world to hear this timeless body of work.

Bino Rideaux shares never-before-heard stories about creating the album in the very same studio where this interview was filmed, reflecting on the creative energy, Nipsey’s vision, and why the music still sounds as fresh today as it did when it was recorded.

Blacc Sam opens up about preserving Nipsey Hussle’s legacy, carrying on after losing a loved one, and shares heartfelt stories about Nipsey’s character long before the world knew his name. Gillie, Wallo, and the team also reflect on what it truly means to keep someone’s vision alive.

This episode is a celebration of legacy for one of hip-hop’s greatest voices.

Rest in Peace to the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

The Marathon Continues. 🏁