Music Video: Isaiah Rashad – SAME SH!T

April 10, 2026

Isaiah Rashad steps back into the scene with the official video for his track “SAME SH!T”. Off of his upcoming project IT’S BEEN AWFUL. The record was released alongside it the official video. The video leans into that mood by following Rashad through the deadened rhythm of everyday life before things turn stranger in a dark alley. It feels less like a dramatic reset than a weary, clear-eyed reentry from an artist who knows exactly how to make heaviness sound lived-in.

Watch the “SAME SH!T” video below.

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