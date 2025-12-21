Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Omarion

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend, Omarion!

Fans are buzzing as R&B legend Omarion finally pulls up to the Drink Champs for a candid, unfiltered conversation that spans his incredible career, personal evolution, and reflections on life in the spotlight. In this much-anticipated episode, Omarion opens up about his journey from B2K frontman and solo star to seasoned artist navigating relationships, fame, and growth as a creative force.

Omarion’s vibe on the show blends introspection with the classic Drink Champs energy — drinks flowing, real talk, and plenty of laughs alongside raw moments of truth. Whether he’s recounting studio sessions, discussing reality TV moments, or giving insight into his mindset today, this episode promises a deeper connection with the artist beyond the chart-toppers. For long-time fans and new listeners alike, his Drink Champs feature is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about conversations of the season.