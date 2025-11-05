Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 875) “5%esque”

Off of Halloween 2025, the JBP shares what they did over the weekend () before turning to a Spotify lawsuit with claims of Drake streams being fraudulent (). Joe then asks the room to name their options if they could put together a Hip-Hop Union (), LA beats Toronto in Game 7 of the World Series (), and the room reacts to Jalen Green’s tattoo of Draya (). The cast continues to share their thoughts about where the direction of AI music is headed (), New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray posts about his baby mom on Instagram (), and rumors of Big Sean & Jhene Aiko’s separation (). Also, Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on a recent Barack Obama clip () as well as his thoughts about Dick Cheney following his passing (), Royce da 5’9″‘s recent health battle (), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ye Ali (feat. Dende & Amari Noelle) – “She Knows”

Parks | Big L – “How Will I Make It”

Ish | J.Howell – “Honest”

Marc | Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”