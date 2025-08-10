Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 338) w/ JERMAINE DUPRI

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we take you inside the legendary Magic City in Atlanta for an exclusive interview with Jermaine Dupri. JD is the executive producer of the upcoming docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy” dropping on Starz August 15th.

Jermaine explains why Magic City is a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, sharing stories of the iconic artists who’ve passed through and how it became a sanctuary for rappers, athletes, and hustlers. We talk with Michael “Magic” Barney, the man behind Magic City.

