Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 465) w/ Anderson .Paak

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Anderson .Paak!

Anderson .Paak pulls up for a conversation full of laughs, game, and West Coast wisdom. The champs pop bottles with the Grammy-winning artist as he shares stories from his rise out of Oxnard, CA to becoming one of the most dynamic forces in music. Known for his genre-bending sound and electric performances, .Paak talks about working with legends like Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars, and creating magic as one-half of Silk Sonic.

The crew dives deep into his journey — from homelessness and struggle to rocking stages around the globe. Anderson drops gems on how he stays authentic, what it’s like balancing mainstream success with staying rooted in the culture, and the importance of family, funk, and fun. And of course, the drinks keep flowing as he gives fans an inside look into his creative process, favorite collabs, and what’s next for the multitalented musician.

Full of laughs, real talk, and unforgettable moments, this episode is a celebration of artistry, hustle, and good vibes. Whether you’re a fan of hip-hop, soul, or just raw conversation, Anderson .Paak on Drink Champs is smokin’ out the window!